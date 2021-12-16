Defense Dept. says no one will be punished for Aug. drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians

For the full story, click here.

More than three months after a botched drone attack in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians — seven of them children — the Defense Department announced this week that Americans involved in the mission will not face punishment.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby called the event a “breakdown in process” and not the result of negligence, angering many of the ground in Kabul.

New York Times reporter Matthieu Aikins was among the first to cover the attack last August and joins Scott Tong to discuss the Defense Department review of the incident.

