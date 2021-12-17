Arts Scene: The Future of the Arts with Opera In The Rock

As arts organizations grapple with how best to serve their audiences during the pandemic, they’re also taking a closer look at exactly who is their audience; how to reflect, through their work, the faces and the voices of those who don’t typically see themselves represented on the stage or on the canvas.

This week, we hear a conversation focused on just that. We listen in on a panel discussion hosted by Opera In The Rock, called Let’s Talk Opera: A Conversation on the Future of the Arts in America.

Recorded on Dec. 7, 2021, the panel features opera singers Shannon Rookey, Matthew Tatus, and Jaimee Jensen-McDaniel, as well as Arkansas Symphony Orchestra interim artistic director Geoffrey Robson. Opera In The Rock’s new president and CEO Fred Owens moderates the discussion.