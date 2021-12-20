More than 50 members of Congress violated insider trading law, new investigation finds
On the Hill, tension is brewing over the issue of stock trading. A Business Insider investigation revealed that dozens of members of Congress have violated a federal conflict of interest law meant to prevent insider trading.
Dave Levinthal, deputy Washington Bureau Chief for Business Insider, tells us more.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
