Arts Scene: Arkansas Tech's David Eshelman on the Arkansas Radio Theatre

If you’re a theatre-lover, you’ve probably been missing that irreplaceable feeling from seeing live actors on stage. But while theatre troupes are easing back into normal operations, why not turn on the radio to get your fix of performance?

Since 2007, the Arkansas Radio Theatre has featured a mix of audio-only performances of original plays and classic literature. It also gives students at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville the chance to hone their voice acting skills.

Dr. David Eshelman, head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at Arkansas Tech, is our guest this week. He tells Arts Scene about the project he leads, and the new episodes of the series “Concealed Carrie: Diamond State Crimefighter.”

You can find episodes of the Arkansas Radio Theatre at atu.edu/broadcast.

