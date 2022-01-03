© 2022
As schools reopen amidst surging cases, New York City plans to continue in-person learning

Published January 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST

Millions of kids across the country return to school on Monday. And despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases, many officials are pushing for students to come back in person.

In New York City, the nation’s largest school district, newly minted Mayor Eric Adams has resisted calls for remote learning. Amy Zimmer, bureau chief for Chalkbeat New York, shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

