The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to address some of the confusion after they shortened the COVID-19 isolation period to five days and did not require a negative result at the end of the period.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Michael Mina, chief science officer at eMed, about the guidance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.