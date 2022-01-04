As U.S. states struggle to keep economies open, Canadian provinces impose restrictions. What works?

As states across the U.S. struggle to keep their economies open amid near-record-setting daily COVID-19 case counts, Canadian provinces are taking more drastic measures.

Starting Wednesday, the province of Ontario will impose two weeks of online-only schools and close bars, indoor restaurant dining, gyms, museums and more. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “the math is not on our side” as health experts warn that the province could see hundreds of thousands of new cases a day.

Host Scott Tong talks to University of Toronto infectious disease epidemiologist Colin Furness about the situation.

