How building social infrastructure can fight polarization, improve civic discourse

With polarization on the rise in America, we look at ways to improve the civic discourse across the country.

Eric Klinenberg says public libraries, and other so-called social infrastructure, have helped in the past — and can do so again.

Klinenberg is a professor of social science and director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University. He wrote the book “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life.”

He joins host Scott Tong to discuss.

