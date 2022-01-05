A bittersweet treat: Asian American bakers reflect on identity, baking and loss

For the full article, click here.

As the pandemic rages on, many small businesses are paying a steep price. Last fall, we spoke with Wenter Shyu and Sam Butarbutar of Third Culture Bakery. The bakers celebrate their identities by melding ingredients from their heritage with “traditional” American and European pastries.

And while they’ve had success on the West Coast, opening a new location in Walnut, California recently — they told us they closed their two Colorado locations last week due to pandemic-related prejudice.

We revisit their conversation on identity, baking and loss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.