Little Rock schools shift to virtual classes due to virus

Little Rock’s school district officials announced Wednesday a shift to virtual classes for the rest of the week because of a major spike in COVID-19 cases in the area and Arkansas.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore announced the decision in a Facebook video, saying it will make the move on Thursday and Friday. He said the district would consider over the weekend whether to continue the shift.

At least 179 teachers and students from the district have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 29, Poore said.

“In my mind, the best thing that we can do for the safety of all students and staff is to go with a virtual delivery Thursday and Friday,” Poore said.

The decision comes as Arkansas sees a record number of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The state on Tuesday reported its biggest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic began, and the number of cases is likely higher due to people testing at home or who are infected and not getting tested.