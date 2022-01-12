Electoral Count Act faces fresh scrutiny from lawmakers ahead of 2024 presidential race

A complicated election law, dating back well over a century, is facing fresh scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 was created to help resolve disputes with election results.

NPR’s voting reporter Miles Parks explains why some lawmakers want to update the law, especially in the wake of last year’s attack on the Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.