ABC has announced that the Oscars will have a host this year after going three years without one.

And, Netflix’s “Squid Game” has made history for scoring awards and nominations that previously only went to English language shows.

We discuss it all with NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

