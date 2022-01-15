Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier: The Oscar-winning actor starred in films like In the Heat of the Night and To Sir, With Love, and helped pave way for other Black actors in Hollywood. He died Jan. 6. Originally broadcast in 2000.

Nicole Kidman says being an indoor kid and a bookworm led her to acting: While her friends and family went to the Australian beaches, Kidman stayed indoors reading — and imagining herself as a character in the books. Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier

Nicole Kidman says being an indoor kid and a bookworm led her to acting

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.