Boundless creativity or labor? Critics say Roblox hoards profits and shortchanges kids' safety

Published January 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a table. (Leon Keith/AP)
Roblox is a global phenomenon and the most popular video game platform in the U.S. and Europe. But critics say the company hasn’t done enough to protect kids or share profits with the young developers who have made it such a success.

Journalist Quintin Smith talks about his investigations into Roblox Corporation.

