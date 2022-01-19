Student boycott underway in Oakland over COVID-19 safety in schools

Students in Oakland, California, are planning to stay home from school until their demands for COVID-19 safety protocols are met. Their boycott started Tuesday. It coincided with a teacher sickout that forced three schools to close.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ashley McBride, a reporter who covers schools for The Oaklandside, a non-profit community newsroom.

