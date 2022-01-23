Arts Scene: Photographer Katie Adkins

For many of us, the sights, sounds and even smells of the State Fair bring back a wave of nostalgia. The seemingly organized chaos of a carnival can evoke all sorts of emotions, from thrill to joy and even fear.

Photographer Katie Adkins seeks to capture some of that magic in her series of black-and-white photographs titled A Shifting Perspective: Photographs from the Midway. It represents Adkins' decade of work photographing carnivals and fairs across the south.

Adkins spoke with the Arts Scene about the reasons behind the exhibit, and just how her perspective has changed over the past ten years. The exhibit is on display at the William F. Laman Library in North Little Rock until Feb. 28.