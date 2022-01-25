Understanding the long view of Russian aggression

The U.S. and Europe are intensifying diplomatic and military efforts to try to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

But Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” argues that the West has forgotten many important history lessons about Russian aggression and the need for ongoing deterrence.

