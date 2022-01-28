NFL teams fight for a spot at the Super Bowl

This Sunday is Championship Weekend when four NFL teams will vie for a spot at the Super Bowl.

Fox Sports Radio talk show host Andy Furman, who lives near Cincinnati, shares the local excitement for the AFC championship in which the Cincinnati Bengals will try to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from a potential third consecutive appearance at the Super Bowl.

Furman also previews the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

