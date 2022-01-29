Renowned conductor Marin Alsop's life explored in new documentary

Marin Alsop is one of the reigning music figures in the world, however her desire to be a conductor was met with discouragement by prominent people within music. "This is the manifestation of a very dysfunctional group of people or a very dysfunctional organization." she tells NPR's Weekend Edition. "To me, the best cure for this kind of dysfunction was success."

Scott Simon speaks with the renowned conductor about a new film, The Conductor, about her storied life and career in classical music.

