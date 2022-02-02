Is NBC facing pressure from China to forgo human rights coverage during Olympics?

For a second straight Olympics, the pandemic means NBC correspondents will be about 7,000 miles from the action, stationed in Stamford, Connecticut.

But logistics are only part of NBC’s Olympic problems this time, as Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee raise questions about whether the network’s coverage could be compromised by pressure from the Chinese Communist Party.

At issue is whether NBC is being pressured to shy away from reporting on China’s human rights abuses. All this with opening ceremonies only two days away.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik about the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.