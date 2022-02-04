Xi and Putin disavow NATO expansion as tensions with Ukraine rise

On Friday, China’s President Xi Jinping added his voice to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the opening of the Beijing Olympics. Their joint statement included opposition to the expansion of NATO.

The statement came soon after American officials alleged that Russia was preparing to create fake videos of Ukraine attacking Russia to use a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with NPR’s Joanna Kakissis for the latest in Ukraine, including how people there are keeping up with the rollercoaster of developments in the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

