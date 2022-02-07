National Book Award winner 'All That She Carried' tells the story of generations of Black women

For the full article, click here.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s conversation with historian Tiya Miles about her book “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” from November.

The book won the 2021 National Book Award for nonfiction and came out in paperback last week.

Miles tells the story of a simple cotton bag that Rose, an enslaved woman, gave to her daughter Ashley, who was sold and separated from her mother. Ashley’s granddaughter embroidered this history onto the bag, creating something valuable and extraordinary out of an ordinary object.

