Biden-Putin summit plan remains vague as shelling continues in Ukraine

A potential summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed by France, has been agreed upon by both parties.

The terms of the summit and what the agreement means for the breaches of the ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine are still unclear.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR correspondent Frank Langfitt in Kyiv for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

