Incarcerated mothers work to reunite with their families in new documentary 'Apart'

The documentary film “Apart” profiles three incarcerated women as they work to leave prison and rejoin their families. It premieres Monday night as part of the PBS Independent Lens series.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with the film’s director Jennifer Redfearn.

“Apart” will premiere on PBS’s Independent Lens on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS Video App.

