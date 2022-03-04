In 'Lost and Found' memoir, Kathryn Schulz explores life's simultaneous tangle of joy, grief, love

What if you could sum up human existence with three concepts: losing, finding and the word and?

Well, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Kathryn Schulz isn’t exactly going that far, but her new memoir, “Lost and Found,” uses those three ideas as a way to make sense of her life. And the concepts, which sound simple, turn out to be incredibly complex, profound, and sometimes poignant.

She joins host Scott Tong to talk about her new elegantly written new book and how those concepts came to her.

Book excerpt: ‘Lost and Found’

By Kathryn Schulz

