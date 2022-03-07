© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doctors Without Borders describes declining situation in Mariupol, Ukraine

By Sarah McCammon,
Vincent AcovinoChristopher Intagliata
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST

NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Alex Wade at Doctors Without Borders about the humanitarian crisis in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata