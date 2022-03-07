Mask mandates end and cases are falling: Where we are now in the pandemic

More than 6 million people around the world have died from COVID-19, as the coronavirus pandemic begins its third year.

Across the United States, the number of cases and deaths continue to fall after a surge caused by the omicron variant.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan, about where we are now in the pandemic.

