Russian forces are pushing further into Ukraine on Monday after fierce resistance over the weekend slowed their advance.

People in Mariupol are starving, and Ukraine and Russia are at odds over civilian evacuation routes.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Sam Kiley, a CNN correspondent there in Dnipro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.