As families flee Ukraine, a new children's book aims to help create community for refugees

At least a million children are among the refugees who have left Ukraine so far since Russia first attacked two weeks ago. Miry’s List, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that helps refugees from around the world settle in the United States, is already preparing for the eventual arrival of Ukrainian families.

Founder Miry Whitehill has also co-authored a new children’s book called “Our World Is A Family: A Book About Being A Good Neighbor.” She speaks with host Peter O’Dowd about having tough conversations with kids about refugees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.