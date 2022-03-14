New novel explores the continuing influence of poet Sylvia Plath: 'She is all of us'

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Lee Kravetz, author of the new novel “The Last Confessions of Sylvia P.”

The book uses three interconnected stories to explore the life and literary legacy of poet Sylvia Plath.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

Book excerpt: ‘The Last Confessions of Sylvia P.’

By Lee Kravetz

1

Estee, 2019

The safe holdings room at the St. Ambrose Auction House has no windows, two late-nineteenth-century oil paintings on the back wall, a small wooden table, and privacy, the most valuable item in the archive. As a master curator for the house, I introduce myself to Elton and Jay Jay, the Dyce brothers. Elton, wearing a gray street jacket, blue jeans, and a T-shirt that reads FREE BEER, IT’S WHAT’S FOR BREAKFAST, asks, “What’s a master curator?” Think of my role as not merely that of a broker, but as a kind of archaeologist, a purveyor of restoration, a butler to history, though my essential utility is that of a caretaker, performing one’s calling with decorum and formality.

“Pellegrino?”

Yes, the water’s free.

They accept.

“My specialty is rare books,” I say, and Jay Jay says he wants to know about the most impressive object the auction house has ever sold. St. Ambrose has moved paintings, atlases, and sculptures, all impressive, all special.

“What I mean is,” Jay Jay says, “what’s the most you’ve ever sold an item for?” I can tell that underneath his baggy pants, spotless white high-tops, and Bruins jersey, Jay Jay is toned, like a convicted felon is toned, like a bored junkyard flunky with a set of barbells is toned.

Several years ago, a Gutenberg Bible in my care sold for twenty-one million dollars. As I say this, the Dyce brothers share a kind of dazed, defenseless awe, and Jay Jay asks, who buys a Bible for twenty-one million dollars? As long as objects come up for auction, there will always be those willing to own them, no matter the cost. Collectors, investors, people for whom money is no object. Rather, it is the sellers who come from different places, different backgrounds, different means.

“So I’m thinking we came to the right place, then,” Elton says. “I mean, if it’s good enough for Gutenberg.”

Elton Dyce used to own a bar on Dorchester Avenue. It went under after his divorce—his second, he says. Afterward, he joined up with his brother’s business, buying and flipping houses, many of them dilapidated and in disrepair. The ones in foreclosure are often abandoned, meaning Elton and Jay Jay are left razing rooms and hauling furniture to Dennison Consignment or selling sofas and dining room sets on eBay. The house on Napoleon Street, an old Victorian, was empty when they purchased it through a probate sale. The Dyce brothers take turns telling me about the sagging old Victorian with the peeling paint, the drooping wraparound covered porch, the dripping radiators, the cracked ceiling plaster.

“Anyway, when we get around to inspecting the attic, I find this,” Elton says, nodding to Jay Jay.

Jay Jay reaches inside a duffel bag at his feet and lifts out a metal container. He places it on the table between all of us.

For a master curator, is there anything more perfect than coming face-to-face with a closed box? For instance, a seller once showed me a shoebox containing a first-edition copy of Victor Hugo’s Cromwell. Within a safety deposit box, I found a well-preserved Book of Hours bordered in illustrations of bright yellow lemons and caterpillars. In a cardboard storage box, I identified a copy of Julius Caesar dating back to the seventeenth century, its pages brown and chipped as though made out of thin sheets of clay. It has been this way from the beginning, when I first spied a dark case high up on a closet shelf in my home, reached my arms, stretched my fingers, brought it down to the floor, and opened it to find a black Corona typewriter—my mother’s—with its three rows of round keys, each one yellow, off-yellow, yellowish white with cracked coverings. The typewriter’s frame, the corner of the frame, specifically the left corner of the frame, was dented, mangled really.

What I’m saying is, objects, like boxes, carry multitudes. What I’m saying is, often when people bring their objects to a master curator for initial appraisal, I still experience a moment of anticipation, of pause, before engaging with it. It’s these revelatory intangibles that still keep me going. What I’m saying is, this is the case with Elton and Jay Jay and the object they’ve brought me today, a grayish-brown container with two flimsy handles on its sides. Keeping it shut is the job of a small, round lock. Fingerprints break its coating of dust. At this point, the box can hold anything. It just might hold everything.

The box looks as though one of the Dyce brothers has taken a screwdriver and pried apart the lock mechanism. “We’re hoping you can tell us what these are,” Elton says, raising the lid.

In my sweater pockets, my hands will always find a pair of cloth gloves. I pull them on before removing three college-ruled notebooks one at a time from the lockbox. Separating the notebooks, I lay them side by side on the table. The cover of the black notebook is torn and partially falling off its metal spiral. The blue cover of the second notebook is mostly intact. Written in black ink across the top of the third notebook’s green cover are the letters V and L.

Jay Jay says that in the house-flipping business, when it comes to seeking and locating hidden gems, he and his brother are like truffle pigs with their noses in the dirt. They know promise when they smell it. “They’re just journals. But . . . I don’t know—I mean, they look old, right?”

“Also, the way the box was wedged up there in the attic,” Elton adds, “it looked like someone put it way back there on purpose.”

“Like it was hidden,” Jay Jay says.

In my time as a master curator, I’ve learned the difference between recovered objects and discovered objects. One is lost. The other is buried, like a secret, like evidence. And yet all objects that transcend time endure a process of burial, a period of hidden preservation. That is, deceit is part of their makeup.

“Anyways,” Jay Jay says, “later, we were watching Antiques Roadshow, and Elton gets this idea that maybe the notebooks we found are worth something.”

I run two fingers across the V and the L drawn in heavy ink on the green cover. The pages inside are filled with handwriting, small, neat, vivid, and tender—

I reach the end of the first sentence and stop reading. It is only after I’ve studied the opening again that I move on to the second line and the third. The pad of my finger traces them like routes along a map, the foreign becoming the oddly familiar.

Elton, catching the color I feel rising in my cheeks, says, “So? What is it?”

“Well,” I say, “it appears someone has deliberately transcribed The Bell Jar.”

Jay Jay’s expression is lodged between mild interest and dull curiosity. He scratches his belly under his jersey. “What’s a bell jar?”

I know The Bell Jar, as a work of classic fiction from the mid–twentieth century, does not exactly fall in line with the more archaic works of my own critical catalog, otherwise procured chronicling the inventory of the Académie des Beaux-Arts, the archives of the Spanish National Library, or even the St. Ambrose Auction House. Still, as a book, The Bell Jar is instantly recognizable to those well versed in works of American literature. It is safe to say that the Dyce brothers are not. They are no more readers than they are antique book collectors.

“It’s a novel,” I say, “a pseudo-memoir really, written roughly fifty-five years ago,” and Jay Jay raises his hand, interrupts me, says why would a person transcribe a whole book? He says that it seems like a real waste of time, and Elton suggests it could be some kid’s school project. Either way, I can tell that the thought of the object being anything less than an authentic manuscript of historical, and therefore high-monetary, value is bringing Jay Jay down.

I lean over the table, returning to the open notebook. The text is full of scratched-out words, and variations of words, and words circled and underlined. To me, it reveals a kind of process.

In my mind, two gears click into place. Quickly, I flip back to the front cover. I touch my fingers again to the letters V and L. The oddly familiar becomes the irrefutable.

“Victoria Lucas,” I whisper to myself.

Elton turns the bill of his cap backward. “Victoria who?”

I raise my eyes to him. “Victoria Lucas. It’s a pseudonym.”

Jay Jay looks bewildered, as though I am speaking in another language. “That means it’s a pen name,” Elton says flatly, and Jay Jay, wounded, says, “I get what a pseudonym is. I’m asking, whose pseudonym is it?”

“Sylvia Plath’s,” I say.

The safe holdings room grows quiet. After a long moment, Jay Jay says, “Okay, I’ll bite. Who’s Sylvia Plath?”

From the book: THE LAST CONFESSIONS OF SYLVIA P. by Lee Kravetz. Copyright © 2021 by Lee Kravetz. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

