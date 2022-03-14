© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fed's expected to begin raising interest rates this week to combat inflation

Published March 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT

The Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates this week for the first time in three years. The hike aims to bring down inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

It’s also happening while the war in Ukraine continues, which complicates matters for the Fed.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News and host of “Jill on Money,” explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.