The backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been swift and severe. Economic and cultural sanctions have left the country isolated.

But what are the ripple effects of such isolation, particularly on the Russian people? Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.