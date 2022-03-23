American sign up to fight for Ukraine

While most of the world has watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from afar, a number of volunteers have decided to join the fight.

Thousands of Americans and foreign nationals have signed up to enlist with Ukrainian forces and fight against Russian troops.

We hear from Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent with our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

