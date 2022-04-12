Assessing the Trump presidency: New book dives into 45th president's time in the White House

Former President Trump remains popular with Republican voters as he considers running for reelection in 2024. This year, however, his endorsements heading into the midterm election cycle have had a mixed record.

Just over a year after Trump left office, voters and historians alike are taking stock of the 45th president’s time in the White House. That includes a new book called “The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment.”

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Julian Zelizer, author and professor of history at Princeton University.

Book excerpt: ‘The Presidency of Donald J. Trump’

By Julian Zelizer

