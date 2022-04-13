Grand Rapids residents want answers after video released of officer fatally shooting Black man

The Grand Rapids police chief says the officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya earlier this month at a traffic stop will not be identified unless criminal charges are pressed.

On Wednesday, police released several videos of the incident, which started with an officer pulling over a car that he says was improperly registered and ended with the officer shooting Lyoya.

Residents of Grand Rapids launched protests and spoke for hours earlier this week about what they called years of police inaction.

Here and Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks to reporter Dustin Dwyer, who is covering the story for Michigan Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.