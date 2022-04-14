How to protect Maine's brook trout

Brook trout are usually good indicators of the health of an aquatic ecosystem. But the fish that once swam happily in streams in western Maine are now faced with warmer waters.

And, as Susan Sharon of Maine Public Radio reports, efforts are underway to ensure the quality of the water remains healthy for the future of the fish and the surrounding environment.

