What the Republican party's support of the 'Big Lie' means for politics

The Republican Party continues to support the Big Lie — the baseless claim that former President Donald Trump won re-election in 2020. Loyalty to this idea and the former president has taken the place of a unifying party platform.

Host Celeste Headlee talks about what this means for the party and politics with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.