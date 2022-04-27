Scrutiny intensifies on Utah industry that claims to treat teens with mental health problems

Utah has over 100 residential treatment facilities for teenagers suffering from drug addiction or mental illness. But the industry has seen little regulation for decades.

We speak to two journalists — Curtis Gilbert and Jessica Miller of the “Sent Away” podcast— who investigated alleged abuses, which include the deaths of children.

Find the full podcast here.

