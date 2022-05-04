Chicago's guaranteed income program is now accepting applications from struggling families

Thousands of Chicago residents are applying for the city’s guaranteed income pilot.

The program promises to give out $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income households for a year with no strings attached and is part of the city’s economic pandemic recovery plan.

WBEZ’s Esther Yoon-Ji Kang reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.