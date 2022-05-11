Arts Scene: '50 Years of Hip-Hop' at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

It’s hard to believe the 70s were 50 years ago. And while many associate that era with disco and rock music, an iconic American musical tradition was also born half-a-century ago.

At the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in downtown Little Rock, you can take a deep dive into the history of hip-hop, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The exhibit, titled “And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop” features custom shoes, platinum records and other artifacts on loan from the National Hip Hop museum in Washington, D.C., as well as some local Arkansas-based bits of music history.

Mosaic Templars curator Courtney Bradford returns to the Arts Scene this week to give us a sneak peek at the exhibition, which runs until July 1. You can also find a list of events going on alongside the exhibit at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Facebook page or on the Arkansas Heritage website.