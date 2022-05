Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with director Carey Williams and screenwriter KD Davila about their new film “Emergency.”

A night out for three college buddies becomes complicated when they discover an unconscious woman in their apartment. The film opens in theaters Friday and drops on Amazon Prime next week.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.