Songs of remembrance: 3 generations of Gloria

In July 2020, David Ventura’s entire family became sick with COVID. David, his father and brother eventually pulled through but he lost his sister, Gloria Melinda Ventura and then his mother to the virus.

Gloria Estela Ventura, David’s mom, was originally from Guatemala and worked as a certified nursing assistant in the Los Angeles area. In this tribute, David recalls the last time he saw her.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.