The shooting in Uvalde conjures memories of Sandy Hook school shooting

By Cory Turner
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT

On Tuesday afternoon, a gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 15 people. At a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbot said the suspected shooter is dead.

