A song of remembrance for two grandparents lost to COVID-19

W remember two beloved grandparents who passed away from COVID-19 through the story of their lives and a song.

Jeff Grim chose the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” covered by Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole in honor of his grandparents, who he called Grandma and Pap Pap. They met decades ago in Hawaii and then passed away just two days apart — and two hospital rooms apart — in western Maryland.

