London's transport commissioner says new Elizabeth Line is a 'game-changer'

Londoners clad in royal purple flocked to ride the Elizabeth Line after its opening last week. The new train route cuts through the city center, connecting financial districts, neighborhoods and Heathrow Airport for a new service that has been planned and delayed for decades.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner.

