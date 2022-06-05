Arts Scene: Actor/Director Taylor LeRon on 'Pass Over'

America’s reckoning with police brutality and racial injustice is a heavy subject, and a conversation that’s ongoing. But now, with pandemic restrictions all but gone, artists and performers are getting the first real chance to showcase their work tackling the topic.

"Pass Over" by playwright Antoinette Nwandu is an unassuming powerhouse of a show. Most of the show focuses on two friends, Moses and Kitch, as they pass the time on an urban street corner and fantasize about greener pastures. But the small cast, simplistic set design and familiar language are the perfect vehicle for a story that’s about so much more than just two Black men.

Taylor LeRon is an Arkansas-based actor, singer and performer, and now holds the title of co-director and co-producer of Pass Over. He also co-stars in the production, which runs next weekend at the Public Theatre in downtown Little Rock.

He joins Arts Scene this week to talk about the production, and what he hopes audiences do or don’t take away from the performance.

"Pass Over" runs June 10-12 at the Public Theatre in downtown Little Rock. You can find more information and buy tickets online.