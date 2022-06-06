© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
The Summit of the Americas is often messy, and this year's looks to be no different

By Carrie Kahn,
Franco Ordoñez
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT

The Summit of the Americas has a long history of being kind of messy. This year's summit in Los Angeles seems quite likely to follow suit.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
