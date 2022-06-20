Sojourner Truth court documents found 194 years after legal battle to free enslaved son

Historian Nell Irvin Painter is calling a new find in the New York state archives dramatic and moving. The documents accidentally uncovered by archivist Jim Folts detail abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth’s legal battle — and victory — to free her 9-year-old enslaved son.

Folts and Irvin Painter join Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the unexpected find and its significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.