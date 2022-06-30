For low-income parents, obstacles to finding baby formula persist

Recent imports of baby formula have helped alleviate the continuing national shortage. Contamination concerns and the closure of the largest baby food manufacturing plant led to the months-long shortage. Many parents have struggled and continue to worry about supply issues.

WBEZ’s Araceli Gómez-Aldana spoke with a Chicago mother and a parent advocate to find out how they are coping with the frustration of finding baby formula.

