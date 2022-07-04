Memoir chronicles the 1967 'greatest beer run ever' to Vietnam
We revisit host Robin Young’s November 2020 conversation with John “Chickie” Donohue about “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War,” which he wrote with J.T. Molloy. The book tells the story of a trip Donohue made to Vietnam in November 1967 to deliver beer to his buddies from their New York City neighborhood.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” has been made into a movie that will premiere on Apple TV+ this fall.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
